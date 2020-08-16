Chris Jericho Praises Bray Wyatt: “He Reminds Me A Little Bit Of Me”

AEW superstar and leader of the Inner Circle Chris Jericho spoke about his love for WWE’s Bray Wyatt on the latest episode of his Saturday Night Special stream. The Demo God believes that Wyatt’s constant shift in creativity is what will give him longevity in the wrestling business before claiming that Wyatt reminds him a little bit of himself.
Love The Fiend, love Windham Rotunda. It’s kind of a mouthful of a name, but, such a great guy, and super smart, creative. I think this is why he reminds me a little bit of me. He will never be the same guy twice. Because that’s the secret of having longevity in show business, you can’t be the same guy. Look at David Bowie or any great actor.
Jericho and Wyatt faced off several times in WWE, including back in 2013 when Jericho worked an NXT taping. Check out the latest Saturday Night Special below. (Wyatt bit begins around 53 minutes)
(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling News)
- Backstage Details On WWE SmackDown Depth Chart, Who Is Perceived As The Top Babyface For The Brand
- New Details On WWE’s Agreement With The Amway Center In Orlando
- WWE Files Trademark For Old Show Moniker
- New Report On A Number Of WWE Stars Reaching Out To AEW
- New Signing For The NXT UK Brand Announced
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive
- Booker T On Why He Refused To Job To Matt Morgan In TNA
- Erick Rowan Reveals Plans for His Pet Cage Storyline, WWE Recently Calling Him for a Return
- What Did Randy Orton Say to Ric Flair After the Low Blow on RAW?
- Backstage News on How Angry Matt Hardy Was After the Sammy Guevara Chair Incident, Guevara’s Heat
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more