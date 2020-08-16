Chris Jericho Praises Bray Wyatt: “He Reminds Me A Little Bit Of Me”

AEW superstar and leader of the Inner Circle Chris Jericho spoke about his love for WWE’s Bray Wyatt on the latest episode of his Saturday Night Special stream. The Demo God believes that Wyatt’s constant shift in creativity is what will give him longevity in the wrestling business before claiming that Wyatt reminds him a little bit of himself.

Love The Fiend, love Windham Rotunda. It’s kind of a mouthful of a name, but, such a great guy, and super smart, creative. I think this is why he reminds me a little bit of me. He will never be the same guy twice. Because that’s the secret of having longevity in show business, you can’t be the same guy. Look at David Bowie or any great actor.

Jericho and Wyatt faced off several times in WWE, including back in 2013 when Jericho worked an NXT taping. Check out the latest Saturday Night Special below. (Wyatt bit begins around 53 minutes)

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling News)