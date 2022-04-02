AEW star Chris Jericho took to Twitter on Friday night and made a bold prediction on AEW President and new ROH owner Tony Khan.

Friday was a big night for Khan as he presented his first ROH show, Supercard of Honor XV, which appears to be a big hit with fans for the most part. That event saw the arrival of Samoa Joe to AEW/ROH, new ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta officially becoming All Elite, FTR capturing the ROH World Tag Team Titles, and more. You can click here for our full report from the show.

Jericho tweeted after Supercard of Honor and predicted Khan will be the top pro wrestling and sports entertainment promoter in North America within the next five years.

“Prediction. @TonyKhan is going to take over both the #SportsEntertainment AND #ProWrestling business in North America within the next 5 years. So let it be written…so let it be done!,” Jericho wrote.

Windham Rotunda (fka Bray Wyatt) responded to Jericho and jokingly offered to run the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars if Khan gets too busy.

“Tell him I can babysit the Jaguars if he gets too busy,” Rotunda wrote.

For those who missed it, you can click here for Rotunda’s interesting comments from earlier this week when asked about his pro wrestling future, his health, use of The Fiend, and more.

