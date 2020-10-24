AEW superstar and former world champion Chris Jericho took to Twitter early this morning to promote some new merchandise on Pro Wrestling Tees, with this latest t-shirt highlighting the highly-acclaimed LeDinnerDebonair musical segment from this past week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. The Demo God writes, “Be a part of the most talked about segment in @AEW history! Available at http://shopaew.com & @PWTees NOW!”

Later a fan asked Jericho who came up with the segment, to which Jericho jokingly responded Jim Cornette, who has shared his fair share of criticisms of the company since they began back in 2019.

