James Ellsworth has learned that Chris Jericho’s infamous list apparently has no statute of limitations.

Ahead of WWE Survivor Series 2016, Ellsworth found himself involved in a star-studded segment featuring Team Raw — Braun Strowman, Chris Jericho, Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins — and Team SmackDown — AJ Styles, Bray Wyatt, Dean Ambrose, Randy Orton and Shane McMahon.

During the segment, Ellsworth also earned himself a spot on “The List of Jericho.”

Nearly ten years later, Ellsworth, now also known as Chince McMahon, crossed paths with Jericho and attempted to finally have his name removed from the list.

Things did not go according to plan.

Instead of granting Ellsworth’s request, Jericho informed him that he was now on the list twice.

“I asked Chris Jericho if after 10 years I can get off his list,” Ellsworth wrote alongside a video of the exchange. “Here’s what he had to say…”

Ellsworth and Jericho’s original interaction came during the build to the 2016 Survivor Series pay-per-view, where Raw and SmackDown competed in a traditional five-on-five elimination match.