Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT featured a promo from top industry superstar Chris Jericho, who addressed his loss to MJF on last week’s show, calling it one of the low-points of his career.

The Demo God later revealed that he would put his in-ring career on the line to take on MJF one last time, and hopefully notch a victory over the Pinnacle leader after suffering three losses at his hand. MJF would later come out and officially accept Jericho’s challenge for the September 5th ALL OUT pay per view.

.@IAmJericho is proposing one more match with @The_MJF at #AEWAllOut on Sept. 5. If he can't beat MJF, he will NEVER wrestle in #AEW again! Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/yJeKbF3f7x — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 26, 2021

AEW has yet to officially announce the matchup but here would be the updated ALL OUT card.

-Kenny Omega versus Christian Cage for the AEW world championship

-The Young Bucks versus TBD inside a steel cage for the AEW tag team championship

-CM Punk versus Darby Allin

-Andrade versus PAC

-Paul Wight versus QT Marshall

-Women’s Casino Battle Royale