Chris Jericho was a recent guest on the “AEW Unrestricted” podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including the perspective that he’s a “selfish” wrestler.

On working with younger talent and perspective that he’s “selfish”: “You want to feature them as much as possible. That’s the one of the things critics would say, ‘Oh, Jericho’s selfish and blah blah blah,’ but that’s how you get fans to understand who these guys are. I did it with Danny Garcia, I did it with Sammy Guevara, I did it with MJF, I did it with Orange Cassidy. ‘Who are these guys?’ And then you work with them and then people get more comfortable with who they are.”

On helping the younger wrestlers grow as talents: “My job is to just kinda stand obviously in the forefront because of just the name value and the legacy that I have, but the bottom line is to always make sure that those guys continue to grow and get ahead and most importantly get confidence. When you get confidence in this business, that’s when you get great, and you can handle any situation.”

On younger talents like Jack Perry gaining confidence: “You’re getting to figure out who you are as a performer and where you stand in the business and in the company, and that’s where guys really continue to grow.”

Former AEW International Champion Will Ospreay was a recent guest on the “The Masked Man Show” to comment on his physical health these days and his belief that he doesn’t have a slower gear.

On never being at 100%: “The body’s sore but when is it never sore…Everything I do puts [a toll on my body]. For me, I feel fine but I’m never going to be 100%.”

On not having a slower gear: “I find ways of adapting to my environment and adapting to my situations. I don’t really know [if I have a slower gear]…in a weird way motion is the lotion to your body.”

Ospreay lost the AEW International Championship to Konosuke Takeshita in a Triple Threat Match that also featured Ricochet at last night’s AEW WrestleDream 2024 pay-per-view event.