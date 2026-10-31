Chris Jericho made a surprise cameo in the season two premiere of “Dexter: Resurrection,” portraying a serial killer known as the Midnight Mangler.

The AEW star appeared briefly during the opening montage of the October 30 premiere, playing Emmett Bell, one of the victims of Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall).

Jericho took to Facebook following the episode to reflect on his experience joining the popular television franchise, while jokingly expressing his frustration over his character’s fate.

“Had an absolute blast becoming a part of the Dexter universe as the maniacal Midnight Mangler in season 2 of Dexter: Resurrection! Thx to Scott Reynolds, Marcos Siega, Michael C. Hall, Clyde Phillips and the rest of the amazing cast and crew who made all it possible!! What a way to kick off this incredible new season!”

Jericho then had some choice words for the show’s title character.

“Also, The Mangler might’ve had a better chance if that rat bastard Dexter hadn’t ambushed him from behind… F**k You Dexter Morgan!! #EmmettBellWasRobbed.”

The second season of “Dexter: Resurrection” premiered on October 30, with the ten-episode season scheduled to release new installments every Friday through January 1, 2027.

The new season follows Dexter Morgan in New York City, where his son Harrison (Jack Alcott) is now a rookie NYPD officer. Among the new threats facing Dexter is the New York Ripper, portrayed by Brian Cox, while Dan Stevens also joins the cast as another adversary.

Michael C. Hall returns in the lead role alongside Uma Thurman, with Desmond Harrington also making a surprise return as Detective Joey Quinn in the season premiere.

In the pro wrestling world, Jericho is scheduled for AEW Collision live from his Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea cruise on Saturday, November 7, 2026.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every week for live AEW Collision Results coverage.