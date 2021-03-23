AEW star Chris Jericho took to Instagram this week and gave props to WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

As noted before at this link, WWE Corporate trainer Michael A. Monteforte recently shared a clip of Vince working out in the gym at WWE HQ in Stamford, CT. The clip impressed several of Vince’s current and former employees, including Jericho.

“VkM is the REAL Terminator!!!! [heart emoji] [fire emoji x 2],” Jericho wrote in the comments section of the post.

You can see a screenshot of Jericho’s comment below with the post:

