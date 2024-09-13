Could Chris Jericho enter into mask verus hair match against a Mexican pro wrestling legend?

During the pre-show press conference for the CMLL 91st Anniversary show this weekend, where Chis Jericho will square off against Mexican legend Mistico in the main event, the AEW star was asked about the buzz surrounding a potential rematch between the two in a mask versus hair bout.

Once again, I think the interest for this match has been massive. This show’s been sold-out for a month. So there’s no reason why we can’t do more matches together. Of course, he says he’s down for it, but after tonight, when I beat the living hell out of him and leave all of his fans crying, he might change his mind. So maybe we should get through tonight first, see how he feels when he’s in the hospital, and maybe he might change his mind,

Check out the complete press conference for the CMLL 91st Anniversary event via the YouTube player embedded below.

