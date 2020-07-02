Chris Jericho Reacts to This Week’s AEW Dynamite vs. WWE NXT Ratings Report

AEW star Chris Jericho took to Twitter this afternoon and commented on last night’s ratings battle between WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite.
As noted, the NXT Great American Bash Night 1 episode drew more viewers than the Fyter Fest Night 1 edition of Dynamite, but AEW won in the 18-49 key demographic, as they usually do. Jericho pointed to how the key demo is what advertisers look for, and said this proves AEW was the real winner this week.
“Here’s a lesson about television ratings kids. Last night @AEWrestling was NUMBER 6 in the 18-49 demo. To tv networks & advertisers it’s the ONLY number that matters and we were up 31% in that area! So once again #AEWDynamite is the REAL winner in the Wed night ratings war!,” Jericho tweeted.
AEW ranked #6 in the key demo this week while NXT ranked #13.
You can click here for our full report on this week’s NXT vs. AEW TV battle. Below is Jericho’s full tweet, which includes a screenshot of the chart from Nielsen:
Here’s a lesson about television ratings kids. Last night @AEWrestling was NUMBER 6 in the 18-49 demo. To tv networks & advertisers it’s the ONLY number that matters and we were up 31% in that area! So once again #AEWDynamite is the REAL winner in the Wed night ratings war! pic.twitter.com/JzZU5X779t
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) July 2, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.
