AEW superstar Chris Jericho was a recent guest on the Loper & Randi program to discuss his experience being on the reality series “Tanked” back in 2017, a show on Animal Planet where the hosts would install custom fish tanks for celebrities. Check out Jericho’s thoughts on the program, which were mainly negative, below.

Calls Tanked a money trap:

“That thing was a money trap. What a scam that show was. It’s not on the air anymore and I would say that to their faces. If anybody knows anything about fish, they said, ‘what do you want in the tank?’ My son was big fish guy at the time. So you have this elaborate tank with all these props and a list and a light up jacket. ‘Okay, we’ll put this fish in, we’ll put that fish in, this fish, that fish.’ When they leave your house at the end of the show, you have this amazing fish tank. It’s awesome. Problem is, you can’t put 15 or 20 fish in the same water together. They have to acclimate and make sure they can exist. As soon as they leave, they send some dude over who drains the tank to half and then starts to acclimate the fish. The problem is, the fish are dying. My kids are crying because this fish is dead and that fish is dead. Then the pipe bursts and this thing happens.”

Says he was not the only guy who had an issue with the show and the installation:

“I’m not the only one. Howie Mandel and this guy and that guy, everyone had a problem with the show. Eventually, I think the tank was worth, they said 40 grand. After all the fish died, three different guys were supposed to be cleaning it but they quit because they didn’t pay them, they were supposed to pay for the cleaner for a year. I finally had to get rid of this thing. I had someone come in with a forklift because it was so heavy. For $1000, just get it out of my house. It made for a great family show for an hour, but as soon as it was done and left, it was the biggest nightmare. They should do another show, Tanked Nightmare. Those guys disappeared and the show is off the air, as it should be. Tanked sucks.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)