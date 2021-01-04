Jim Ross talked about how much he pitched Vince McMahon on Chris Jericho back in the Attitude Era during a recent edition of Grilling JR.
Jericho responded to a fan by noting that Ross has always defended him and responsible for him getting signed by the company.
“Well @JRsBBQ was always a defender of mine. He was pretty much single handedly responsible for getting me signed to @wwe.”
Well @JRsBBQ was always a defender of mine. He was pretty much single handedly responsible for getting me signed to @wwe. https://t.co/EPL4ste8KA
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) January 3, 2021