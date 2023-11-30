Chris Jericho reflects on his recent matchup against Konosuke Takeshita in DDT Pro.

Jericho defeated Takeshita at DDT Ultimate Party, which was the Demo God’s return to Japan after a couple of years. He poke about this bout during a recent edition of his Talk Is Jericho podcast, where he explained why going over was best for the longterm story they are trying to tell with Takeshita throughout DDT and AEW.

I tapped him out, everybody was very surprised. This is a story that we’re doing and the best way to do it was for me to win right out of the gate. Is it the last match Takeshita and I are going to have? Of course not. Was it a great way to re-establish myself in Japan and establish myself in DDT? Absolutely, it was the right why to go. Nobody loses when you have a match like that. It was a great contest all across the board.

Jericho has since been teaming with Kenny Omega and will be receiving a future opportunity at the AEW tag team titles. This came after the duo, known as the Golden Jets, defeated the Young Bucks at Full Gear. Check out the full Talk Is Jericho episode below.

