Chris Jericho believes AEW has established itself to the point where the promotion no longer needs to actively recruit talent.

During a recent appearance on TMZ’s Inside the Ring, Jericho reflected on the early days of AEW and the efforts made to assemble the company’s original roster, including his personal involvement in recruiting Jon Moxley and PAC.

Jericho explained that while AEW President Tony Khan and The Young Bucks were also reaching out to potential signings, he personally contacted both wrestlers in hopes of bringing them into the promotion.

“Tony put together such a great roster of international, amazing talents,” Jericho said. “And when they got there, when we got there, we were all kind of on the same page. PAC, he was one of the first guys that I called. Tony was calling and the Bucks were calling, but I called Mox and I called PAC.”

Jericho recalled that PAC, whose real name was Benjamin Satterley, was initially hesitant to make the move because of his commitment to Dragon Gate.

“And Ben was working in Dragon Gate and didn’t want to quite leave from there yet because he had loyalty to Dragon Gate,” Jericho continued.

Jericho said he respected that decision but encouraged PAC to consider joining AEW whenever he felt the time was right.

“I was like, ‘Okay, that’s cool, but when you’re ready, trust me, you’re going to love it because we’re here for the right reasons, for the love of wrestling,’” he recalled. “And then he came and he was amazing.”

According to Jericho, AEW’s reputation has since grown to the point where wrestlers are interested in joining the company without the same recruitment efforts that were necessary during its early years.

“And it was like that for a few others that we’ve had, but now it was like we don’t have to recruit anybody. People just want to come because they’ve heard about it.”

Jericho also discussed AEW’s approach to operating differently from WWE, acknowledging that both companies have their advantages and disadvantages.

“And we have structured our company different from WWE, which you have to, and there’s pros and cons to both. No pun intended on either Khan,” he said.

Despite occasionally disagreeing with Tony Khan’s decisions, Jericho believes AEW has succeeded in maintaining the identity and vision that helped establish the promotion.

“But I just think we really did a good job at staying true to what AEW is, staying true to what Tony’s vision is, which drives me a little crazy sometimes.”

As for Jericho’s in-ring schedule, he is set to face Nick Wayne in a rematch on Saturday’s AEW Grand Slam France edition of Collision, which was taped earlier this week.

For those interested, you can check out Complete AEW Grand Slam Collision Spoilers From 10/6 Taping In France here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.