Chris Jericho recently sat down for an in-depth interview on the latest installment of AEW’s digital series, “Close Up with Renee Paquette.”

During the discussion, the pro wrestling legend spoke about Ricochet as a performer, getting a new opponent in Tommaso Ciampa, his acting career and wanting to tour more with Fozzy.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On Ricochet as a performer and their feud and getting to work with a new opponent in Tommaso Ciampa: “That actually worked out great because he is so athletic and he is so acrobatic but I got in and I realized I didn’t really lose a step either. So that was a great perfect first opponent to have. And it was a great storyline because he’s an awesome heel. He knows how to be a heel and that helped me kind of reimagine what a babyface Jericho was like. So yeah, I couldn’t be happier with the first couple months of this return and just how it’s been accepted and just how much fun it’s been. And that’s the point, at this time. If I’m not having fun, I don’t want to do it.”

On his roles on Dexter and Margo’s Got Money Troubles and a new part in a series produced by Michael B. Jordan: “I was just on Dexter. That was kind of released by the paparazzi on the streets of New York City. That’s coming up. And then I have a really big, not a big part, it’s a really good part in a big series that’s coming out very soon. That I’m not going to say what it is, but it’s produced by Michael B. Jordan. Just won an Oscar. So that’s a big part.”

On wanting to tour more with Fozzy and more acting roles: “It’s still more of what I’m doing. I want to tour more with Fozzy. I want to do more acting. Like now that I’ve had the taste of the big leagues and the good response from it, I want to do more of that. But I mean, I don’t really have a list of things that I want to do. But having said that, there’s so many things that come my way that I pick and choose what I want to do and get involved in them and enjoy them because it’s fun to do these things. It’s fun to be involved with some of these interesting, weird, and wacky projects.”