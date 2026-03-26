Chris Jericho spoke with GamesHub for an in-depth interview.

During the discussion, the former WWE and AEW star reflected on pitching a Wyatt Family-related storyline that would involve Shawn Michaels helping him, only for Vince McMahon to ultimately shoot it down.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On pitching a Wyatt Family storyline to Vince McMahon in WWE in the past: “I had one really great idea for Vince that I still think about. The timing going in was off — when I walked into his office, Triple H was there, which is never ideal because you want to be one on one with Vince. And then on top of that, he hadn’t eaten yet, and when Vince is eating, he’s not paying attention to anything else. The idea was a storyline involving Bray Wyatt and Shawn Michaels. The premise was that the Wyatt Family would attack me, and the only person I could call who was crazy enough to have my back was Shawn — even after our rivalry. He comes back to confront me, and just as we’re about to go at it, the Wyatt Family attacks us both. Now you don’t know whether Shawn was going to take my offer or not, but he’s involved. It would be Jericho and HBK against the Wyatt Family, with a SummerSlam match in mind.”

On Vince McMahon ultimately shooting it down: “It was a really solid pitch. But Vince just sat there eating his steak, and when I finished he said, ‘Bad cow.’ I said, ‘What?’ He goes, ‘Bad cow — the steak is tough.’ I said, ‘What do you think of my pitch?’ He goes, ‘What else you got?’ The steak killed the whole angle. But that’s the nature of working for Vince — if he doesn’t like it, you’re done. Same with Tony, to a degree. You have to please your boss.”