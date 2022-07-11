AEW superstar and former world champion Chris Jericho recently joined the Geordie podcast to discuss his experience working with the late Chyna in WWE, and how he once got in trouble for giving the Ninth Wonder of the World a black eye during a match. Highlights are below.

Says Chyna was terrible to work with:

“Terrible. She was terrible to work with. She wasn’t good, but she thought she was. She also was in a position where they were pushing her really big that she could beat up guys. She couldn’t. I never got that credit [for carrying her]. No one ever once said, ‘You’re making her look good. It was the other side of the coin.”

How he got some backstage heat for giving Chyna a black eye when working her in a match:

“I got in big trouble from working with her. Because at one point I remember when I first started working with her, Vince was like, ‘Don’t treat her like a woman, treat her like a wrestler.’ She was really stiff too which means she worked very strong. Listen, I am not talking bad of her, I’m just telling the truth. So when we worked together, it was a solid fight in a lot of ways. I remember one time she got a little bit of a black eye from me, and you would have thought I cut her arm off with a chainsaw. I got in so much trouble. I was like, ‘Fuck I didn’t do it on purpose.’ So it was a tough position for me to be in. It was my first real angle in the WWE. My first story. But once again, I did the best that I could. I think her best matches that she ever had were with me. [It] hopefully proved something to the people that I had to prove things to, but there was a lot of issues with working with her.”

(H/T and transcribed by Sescoops)