Chris Jericho Releases Another “Demo God” T-Shirt, Britt Baker Gets Michael Jordan Inspired Merch

AEW superstar Chris Jericho took to Instagram to reveal his latest “Demo God” t-shirt, which is now available on AEW shop and pro wrestling tees. Le Champion writes, “Not everyone can be a #DemoGod!! But you can dress like one.”

Meanwhile…Britt Baker also took to Twitter to promote her newest merchandise, which is inspired by Michael Jordan. This comes after Baker compared herself to the legendary NBA sensation on this past week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. She simply writes, “I am Michael Jordan.”