AEW superstar Chris Jericho was a recent guest on the Inside The Ropes live show, where the Demo God and former world champion spoke about a time he wanted to punch Vince McMahon in the face, a thought that happened after the former Chairman insulted him during a rehearsal for his WrestleMania 18 main event against Triple H. Check out Jericho’s very funny story in the highlights below.

Recalls rehearsing a sledgehammer spot with Triple H for their WrestleMania X8 main event:

“The last couple of weeks, right before the match, I did get some serious heat on Triple H. I think I hit him in the leg with the sledgehammer and all this sort of thing. I remember one time we were rehearsing it, me hitting Triple H with a sledgehammer, and Vince [McMahon] would want you to rehearse as if it’s real. You can’t rehearse if you’re really doing it because there’s no crowd, the crowd is where you get the vibe and the adrenaline, and your whole energy comes [from] that. Plus, you’re in character when you’re in front of the camera, when you’re not in front of the camera you’re just hanging out, you’re rehearsing.”

Says Vince insulted him for not trying hard enough, which made him want to deck the chairman:

“Vince would be like, ‘Do it harder! Do it harder!’ and I’m like, “I’m not in the moment yet,’ and I remember he goes, ‘Oh you don’t wanna do it? What are you on the rag or something?’ I remember thinking, ‘You big-eared, big nose motherf*cker. I’m going to punch you right in your stupid face right now. Knock that toupee right off his head’.”