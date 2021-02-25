On the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho former AEW world champion Chris Jericho shared a story of a time he was representing AEW at a toy fair in New York sometime last year, and how WWE turned him away when he asked to see their display. Highlights can be found below.

Says WWE wouldn’t let them see their toy display:

Talking about about the Toy Fair, we, being AEW, had a really big display in the back of the convention center. I was there. Kenny [Omega] was there. Cody [Rhodes], Hangman [Page], The Bucks, I remember Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy. We had kind of our A crew was there. It was so funny. Typical WWE bulls**t, they wouldn’t let us up there to see their display, and so one of the guys let me in. And then I was filming something.

Says he was yelled at for filming:

He goes, ‘You can’t film.’ I go, ‘Why?’ He goes, ‘Because I’ll get in trouble if they know you’re up here.’ I’m like, ‘I’ve made these guy f**king 200 Chris Jericho WWE action figures! And I can’t come look at your display?’ But their display was in the back of the room in a corner. They had nobody there. None of the talent was there and I thought, this is pretty lame in comparison to what AEW has, which really surprised me especially at the Toy Fair in New York City.

