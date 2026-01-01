Chris Jericho’s time in AEW may have finally come to an end.

The veteran star’s contract with All Elite Wrestling reportedly expired last night on New Year’s Eve on December 31, 2025, unless, of course, a new deal was somehow quietly signed.

All signs point to Chris Jericho returning to WWE to wrap up his legendary career.

Sources indicate that several WWE licensing partners believe Jericho could soon be available for use on future projects. Some licensees are already preparing under the belief that Jericho will soon be cleared for inclusion on WWE-related products.

Notably, some within WWE have privately predicted Jericho’s return as far back as last August.

Jericho has not appeared on AEW programming since April 2025, when he suffered a loss to Bandido. Since that match, there have reportedly been no creative plans in place for him, and his absence continued at AEW Worlds End 2025, where he did not appear on the December 27 year-end pay-per-view.

That silence hasn’t gone unnoticed.

His prolonged time away from AEW television has fueled speculation that Jericho may already be positioning himself for his next chapter once his current contract runs its course.

Outside the ring, Jericho has remained active.

He was recently spotted in Vancouver while working on an undisclosed “Disney project.” While details on the project remain under wraps, it suggests the former WWE Champion has been keeping busy during his AEW downtime.

Jericho himself hasn’t exactly shut the door on anything.

During a YouTube live stream on December 27, Chris Jericho addressed questions about a potential WWE return and offered a familiar tease, stating simply, “You never know. You never know.”

Earlier this year, Jericho also stated that he expects to be back in a wrestling ring “somewhere” in 2026.

While he has not appeared on WWE television since 2018, Chris Jericho has recently been rumored for the upcoming WWE Raw on Netflix 1-Year Anniversary show next week. The show is also the WWE Raw and Stranger Things crossover special installment, and is scheduled for January 5, 2026, live at 8/7c on Netflix via the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Additionally, Chris Jericho has been rumored as a surprise entrant in the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble match.

In related news, Chris Jericho shared a photo of himself on Instagram to promote a recent taping of an episode of his “Talk Is Jericho” podcast. Many fans have pointed out how Chris Jericho has slimmed down quite a bit, with some speculating that he has gotten into prime physical shape in anticipation of a final run in WWE.

Only time will tell!

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Chris Jericho’s pro wrestling future continue to surface.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite, BodySlam+ and WrestleVotes)