AEW star Chris Jericho has been hospitalized.

Jericho’s band Fozzy is currently on their 12-date “Save The World” tour of the UK, and was scheduled for a show on Friday night at the Swansea Sin City venue in Swansea, Wales. That show has been nixed due and Jericho has been hospitalized due to a non-COVID-19 health issue that can be treated.

The venue posted a message from the band that they received at 9pm local time this evening, which would’ve been 4pm ET. The message from Fozzy reads like this:

“Chris was checked into Hospital by doctors, with a non Covid related, treatable health issue. Regrettably the show on Friday in Swansea is cancelled and all tickets will be refunded. Will have updates on Saturdays show in Nottingham and Sunday’s show in London as soon as possible.”

Fozzy just performed in Bournemouth, England on Tuesday night, and were scheduled to wrap the tour on Saturday in Nottingham, and Sunday in London. There is no word yet on if those dates will be canceled.

There is also no official word on what Jericho’s non-COVID health issue is. He has not made a public comment as of this writing. As seen in the Instagram photo below, the band posed outside of the Hard Rock Cafe Oxford Street some time around 12 noon ET today. Jericho appears fine in the photo, but was apparently hospitalized several hours later.

Jericho posted the same photo to his Instagram account three hours later, and captioned it with, “Great hang in London today! The #HardRockHotel is a great place! @fozzyrock @hrh.london”

Jericho was also active on Twitter this afternoon, as recent as 1 hour ago, as seen in the tweet below.

Jericho did not appear on AEW Dynamite this week due to the Fozzy tour. He last appeared during the December 1 Dynamite episode, and was attacked backstage by 2point0 and Daniel Garcia as a way to write him off TV for the tour. Jericho has not wrestled since The Inner Circle defeated Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky and American Top Team in the 10-man Street Fight at AEW Full Gear on November 13.

Stay tuned for more on Jericho’s status. You can see the related posts below, including the full post from Swansea Sin City:

