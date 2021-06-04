AEW superstar and former world champion Chris Jericho had recently stated in a number of interviews that he looks forward to being able to return to NJPW and continue his impressive streak of matches there that began back at the 2018 WrestleKingdom 12 pay per view. However, that may no longer be an option for the Inner Circle leader.

According, the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter Jericho is no longer under contract with the Japanese promotion. While a new deal could always be worked out the report is sure to mention how former NJPW President Harold Meij wasn’t a big fan of Jericho’s working contract due to the high cost of his appearance rate.

During his run Jericho had high-stakes matchups with Kenny Omega, Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, Kazuchika Okada, and Hiroshi Tanahashi. He wrestled at three WrestleKingdoms and even held their now deceased IWGP Intercontinental championship.

Do you hope to see Jericho and his Painmaker persona back in NJPW?

