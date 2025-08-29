Talk continues behind-the-scenes in WWE and AEW regarding the future of pro wrestling legend Chris Jericho.

As noted, Jericho has been off AEW television since April (pictured above), and is set to become a free agent at the end of this year. The 54-year old former world champion has been with the company since its launch in 2019, but talk of Chris Jericho returning to WWE has picked up steam in recent weeks.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com that some within AEW believe Jericho won’t be re-signing once his deal expires, and that some within WWE are expecting him to return, with the idea that he could make a surprise entrant in the men’s Royal Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2026 premium live event scheduled for January in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Regarding the AEW sources believing he will not be returning, it’s worth noting that Jericho’s creative typically runs directly through AEW President Tony Khan, leaving most people out of the loop when it comes to big decisions relating to him.

On the WWE side, one source noted that Jericho has not been brought up in creative discussions as of early last week, and they are reportedly still uncertain regarding whether his AEW contract is paused or still active.

Jericho previously explained that his April exit was due to wanting a break after receiving negative crowd reactions. More recently, Chris Jericho himself liked a post on Instagram about a potential WWE return, leading to a significant increase in buzz surrounding his future.

WWE themselves have been adding fuel to the rumors of Chris Jericho returning to WWE, as the official WWE Vault YouTube channel have recently been adding complete matches and other content featuring the pro wrestling legend.

In an update, one source reported on Friday that there have been very recent conversations within WWE regarding the possibility of Chris Jericho returning to the company.

Multiple talents currently working in WWE are of the belief that whether directly or through his representatives, Jericho recently made overtures to see whether WWE has interest in him when his outstanding deal with AEW expires and he is contractually free-and-clear to do so.

