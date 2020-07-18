Chris Jericho Reportedly The Superstar Upset About Gallows and Anderson Not Signing With AEW

In an interview reported earlier today, Luke (Doc) Gallows and Karl Anderson revealed that there was a higher-up AEW superstar who was upset that the duo passed on their AEW contract offers and went back to WWE instead, a decision they admit was the wrong one. While they never named who the star was, Gallows apologized claiming, “it was only business.”

According to Fightful Select, former world champion Chris Jericho was reportedly the higher-up Gallows and Anderson were referring to. Word is that Le Champion was “off-put,” as he thought the deal for the Good Brothers was done. Jericho was very friendly with Karl Anderson prior to things turning out as they did, but there’s no update on what that relationship is like now.

While Jericho certainly has some influence in the AEW locker room, he remains an active talent and not on the management team, unlike company EVPs Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and The Young Bucks. Anderson and Gallows did mention that they have since mended their relationship with The Bucks.

Stay tuned.