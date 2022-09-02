AEW superstar Chris Jericho spoke with Alex McCarthy from Inside The Ropes about the recent comments made about Triple H, where The Game discussed AEW as competition and jokingly congratulated them for defeating NXT in the Wednesday Night Wars, later calling the brand he used to run “developmental.” Check out Jericho’s full thoughts on the subject below.

Believes Triple H is trying to change the narrative about the AEW vs. NXT war, adding that he thinks the current NXT product sucks:

“Once again it is just changing the narrative and changing the history, which makes me laugh. Because when it started, it was not developmental, it was a third brand, it’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon, and all the other bullshit that they said, so of course we [AEW] beat the developmental or whatever you want to call it, but who gives a shit? It’s such old news, and the show sucks, NXT sucks, it’s not a good show, and they know it. Whether they were punished or not, they probably were punished. That’s probably why Triple H said those things because he is angry that we beat them, and he is probably angry that we exist. But you know, we don’t care about WWE, we care about our show, we care about putting on the best stories that we can put on, we care about building our fanbase and building our ratings.”

How Tony Khan has way more money than Triple H’s boss:

“We will continue to exist and I will tell you this, my boss has a lot more money than his boss does. A lot more. So you want to go to that and, we are not going anywhere, we will continue to grow. That isses them off and why wouldn’t it? They had a monopoly for so long and don’t like the fact that we exist and that’s fine. We don’t care that they exist, God bless them. They are running a show in front of 50,000 people, why would he care about us? But you know, he should, and he does, and that’s why he said those things.”