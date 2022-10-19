Tonight’s AEW Dynamite featured Chris Jericho successfully defending the Ring of Honor World title against Dalton Castle, who despite putting up a great effort was not able to survive The Ocho’s devstating Judas Effect finisher.

This marks Jericho’s third successful defense of the ROH world title since dethroning Claudio Castagnoli at Grand Slam Dynamite. Highlights from the matchup can be seen below.

DO NOT TOUCH @RealJakeHager's HAT. Watch #AEWDynamite: Title Tuesday LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/XnDpQ7tyQw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 19, 2022

.@TheDaltonCastle reverses the Walls of Jericho to lock in a submission! Watch #AEWDynamite: Title Tuesday LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/JCaUARaIeU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 19, 2022

