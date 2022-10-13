Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Toronto featured Chris Jericho taking on Bryan Danielson, with the Lionheart’s Ring of Honor world championship on the line.

This was a rubber match between the two top stars, who held a 1-1 record against each other over the last month. Jericho had picked up a victory over the Danielson at ALL OUT, but the American Dragon got a win back over Jericho during the Grand Slam world title tournament.

This evening’s bout was as competitive as their previous two, with both Jericho and Danielson pushing each other to the limit. However, a referee bump led to Jericho trying to use his ROH world title on Danielson, but Daniel Garcia came in to stop him. Danielson took advantage and hit a running knee, but then Garcia nailed Danielson with his ROH pure title. Jericho would then pin Danielson for the win.

Highlights from the matchup are below.

Full results to tonight’s AEW Dynamite can be found here.