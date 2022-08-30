Chris Jericho will return to the commentary table on this week’s All Out go-home edition of AEW Dynamite.

AEW recently announced that Jericho will do guest commentary during Bryan Danielson vs. Jake Hager. This will be to promote Jericho vs. Danielson at All Out on Sunday.

AEW has also released the Road To Chicago video for Wednesday’s go-home Dynamite, which is scheduled for the NOW Arena near Chicago. Below is the updated announced line-up for Dynamite, along with the Road To Chicago video:

* The go-home build for All Out

* Bryan Danielson vs. Jake Hager with Chris Jericho on commentary

* We will hear from AEW World Champion Jon Moxley

* Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter

* United Empire vs. The Elite to determine who advances to All Out in the finals of the AEW World Trios Titles Tournament. The winner will advance to All Out to face the winner of Friday’s Rampage match between the Best Friends and The Dark Order

