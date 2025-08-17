– The AAA TripleMania XXXIII special event has passed three million streams in under 24 hours across WWE and AAA platforms.

– According to one source, a “Last Man Standing” stipulation has been pitched for the expected John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar match. As noted, WWE is reportedly planning on having Cena vs. Lesnar headline a yet-to-be announced premium live event head-to-head against the AEW All Out: Toronto pay-per-view on September 20.

– Naomi’s father, who played guitar for her ring entrance at WWE SummerSlam 2025, is teasing “epic plans” for her segment addressing the WWE Women’s World Championship situation on the August 18 episode of WWE Raw in Philadelphia, PA.

– Chris Jericho has fans talking after liking a post on Instagram claiming he is open to a WWE return when his AEW contract expires in December. Make of that what you will.