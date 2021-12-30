Tonight’s New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite from Daily’s Place, which is the promotion’s final show on TNT before their move to TBS, featured a six-man tag team match pitting Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz against Daniel Garcia and 2PointO (Matt Lee and Jeff Parker). Lee managed to pick up the win for his team thanks to his use of the tights, with Garcia and Parker continuing the attack after the match was over.

This would lead to former AEW world champion Chris Jericho making his return after being out for several weeks due to an attack from 2PointO. (The Demo God was actually out of country performing with Fozzy before being hospitalized with an illness). The Demo God managed to run Garcia and company off before attending to his fellow Inner Circle members. However, Kingston was unhappy to see Jericho, with AEW teasing a potential feud going forward.