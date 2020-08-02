Chris Jericho Reveals Former NXT Star Worked AEW Women’s Tag Team Tournament

On last night’s episode of his weekly Saturday Night Special Face Streams, AEW superstar and Inner Circle leader Chris Jericho revealed that former NXT star Taynara Conti made her AEW debut by working the women’s Deadly Draw tag team tournament. The matches have been pre-taped and will begin airing this coming Monday on the company Youtube channel. As of this writing the only announced team has been Ariane and Nyla Rose.
Conti was released by WWE back in April as apart of their COVID-19 cuts, and had publicly stated in interviews that she felt like she was never really given a proper shot considering her Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu background.
Check out Jericho’s full Saturday Night Special below.
