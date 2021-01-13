During the latest edition of his Talk Is Jericho podcast former AEW world champion Chris Jericho reveals that he tested positive for COVID-19 back in September 0f 2020. The Demo God states that he exhibited zero symptoms for the virus, and was as surprised as ever when he found out he somehow contracted it.

It’s interesting because I haven’t really told anybody this but I tested positive back in maybe September and I had zero symptoms. I’m one of the ones that you said, you know, I had my ten days in isolation and stayed away from everybody and I didn’t have a symptom — I didn’t even know that I had it. I went and got a test just in general and it’s one of those ones where they said, ‘You’re positive.’ I was like, ‘Really? Are you serious?’ And I had nothing. I didn’t have a headache, I didn’t have a cough, which I guess is a very lucky thing but on top of that though Alex [Patel] and you’ll know this, once I did have it and it wasn’t a false positive because I took three different tests and they were all positive but now, I have the antibodies.

Jericho isn’t the only AEW star to come out regarding a diagnosis. The Young Bucks Nick Jackson recently posted about getting the virus last year as well, although his he admitted that it was a troubling experience. Check out the full Talk Is Jericho here.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)