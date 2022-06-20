During an appearance on The Hall Of Fame with Booker T & Brad Gilmore, Chris Jericho revealed he’s working on a fourth book.

“When they were asking me, ‘Do you want to do another book?’, I was like, ‘Yes, but it needs to be something different.’ I had all of these interesting dreams where I wanted to be in a band or I wanted to be a wrestler, and so many people told me that you can’t do it. Yet, here I am doing it,” he shared. “So I’m kind of giving you this little bit of a self-help book detailing the steps of what you need to do to achieve your goals in life through the eyes of Chris Jericho. That’s the basic concept of it.”

Jericho also talked about his rock band Fozzy touring with KISS starting in October:

“There are two incarnations of Fozzy. There was the first incarnation, which is just kind of a side project fun thing that we did for the first few years, but since about 2010 is when the band’s really taken off, because that’s when I kind of made it my full time gig. Wrestling kind of took a backseat to that,” Jericho said. “We’re doing great. We’re getting ready to go on tour with KISS at the end of October. Then we head back over to Europe in the UK in November and December. So there’s a lot of great stuff coming up, but a lot of hard work as a result,” he continued. “But it’s cool to say when you’re touring with a band like KISS, I mean, you don’t need much more validation than that.”

