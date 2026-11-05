Chris Jericho recently discussed the process of portraying legendary professional wrestler Gorgeous George in the new limited series “The Greatest,” which chronicles the rise of boxing icon Muhammad Ali.

During an interview with FOX 5, the AEW star revealed that he auditioned for the role after producers had spent considerable time searching for someone to portray the wrestling legend.

Although Jericho only appears in one episode, he explained that he put significant effort into studying George’s mannerisms, voice and larger-than-life personality.

“Well, I auditioned for it. It turns out they were looking for a Gorgeous George for a while and couldn’t find anybody. I found this old movie that George starred in, so I kind of imitated his drawl, his accent, some of his motions, his persona.”

Jericho went on to explain the importance of Gorgeous George’s influence on a young Cassius Clay, who would later become known worldwide as Muhammad Ali.

“It turns out, the reason it was such an important part is that Cassius Clay was a great boxer, but didn’t have the personality. He was really inspired by Gorgeous George and they actually had a meeting at a radio station in Las Vegas where George told Cassius, it’s not about the fighting, it’s about connecting with the fans.”

According to Jericho, that meeting helped shape the showmanship and charisma that would eventually become synonymous with Ali’s legendary career.

“Making them love you, making them hate you, that’s what sells tickets. That’s something that Ali always remembered and based all of his persona on from that time forward.”

Jericho also reflected on the opportunity to bring such an influential figure in professional wrestling history to life on screen.

“It was a great moment in Ali’s career and a great moment in mine, getting to play such an outrageous character in a such a massive show.”

“The Greatest” is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.