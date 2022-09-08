Jake Hager has signed a contract extension with AEW.

Chris Jericho spoke with Inside The Ropes this week and when asked about Angelo Parker and Matt Menard signing contract extensions last month, he confirmed that Jericho Appreciation Society member Hager did as well.

“Jake Hager too, they all got contract extensions,” Jericho said. “I’ve told the story many times about how the Jericho Appreciation Society came to be. It was never planned, it was just something that happened in accordance to the circumstances that we were facing. I think the moment the five of us got together, it was a different vibe than the Inner Circle but I knew those guys were really good.”

Jericho continued, “I do feel proud that they got contract extensions, raises, everything in-between. They earned it, they earned it by showing what they can do.”

Hager, who has been with AEW since the inaugural Dynamite episode in October 2019, recently revealed that he is returning to the MMA cage for Bellator later this year, as noted at this link.

Hager last wrestled on the August 31 Dynamite, coming up short against Bryan Danielson, who Jericho defeated at AEW All Out last Sunday. Hager’s last singles win was over current AEW TNT Champion Wardlow in the MMA Rules Cage Fight on June 11, 2021 during the Friday Night Dynamite episode.

