On the latest edition of his Talk Is Jericho podcast the Ocho spoke about a wide variety of subjects, including thoughts on his feud with Eddie Kingston, how Kingston was the one who pitched the idea to use a fireball, as well as Jericho’s thoughts on his Full Gear ROH world title matchup and what the original plan was for that match. Highlights can be found below.

On his feud with Kingston and who had the idea to introduce a fireball:

Then we go into April 13th with Danny Garcia and Jake Hager versus Kingston, Ortiz and Santana in New Orleans and that one was, once again, just kind of a brawl to set the tone which led to the fireball angle which of course started the whole ‘Wizard’ thing and that was an idea that Eddie Kingston had because he had seen it in, I believe, Puerto Rico or something. He wanted to be hit with a fireball and I was like, ‘All right, well let’s see if we can figure that out’ and we did and that started a whole new gimmick and once again, these things just happen because you are, like I always say, letting the story lead you and not manipulating the story itself.

What the original plan was for Full Gear ROH title match:

The cool thing was the idea originally was to do me and Claudio [Castagnoli] at Full Gear. One other idea was to do me and Bryan [Danielson] at Full Gear for the Ring of Honor Title and then Tony [Khan] had the idea of a three-way, Bryan versus Claudio versus Jericho. We still weren’t quite feeling it and then Tony, once again — he really is a smart guy. He won the Booker of the Year for a reason. He came up with the idea of putting Sammy [Guevara] in there and making it a four-way. Now we have to figure out how that works storyline-wise and we got it.

