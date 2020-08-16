Chris Jericho Reveals That AEW Knows Who Leaked The Eric Bischoff Dynamite Surprise, Calls Culprit “NXT Reject”

AEW superstar and former world champion Chris Jericho spoke about Eric Bischoff’s Dynamite surprise being spoiled on last night’s Saturday Night Special live stream. The Demo God reveals that AEW knows who leaked the Bischoff information, as he is an “NXT reject” that will no longer be working for AEW.
Social media is a different ball of wax. Though, I think the amount of people who are on social media is very small compared to the overall people watching. For example, when we had the debate and Eric Bischoff was announced on Reddit and we know the spy is, by the way. Oh, we know. He’ll never f—ing be back in AEW. NXT reject was a spy, so print that.
Jericho would go on to say that even though some fans were aware, Bischoff’s appearance still shocked some viewers.
I was like, listen, we can announce this or we can just not announce it and don’t worry about it and see, you know, the people that know will know and maybe they’ll watch if they weren’t going to,” he explained. “The people that don’t know, will still be surprised. That’s exactly what happened. People were super surprised that Bischoff was there and it worked out great.
Check out the full Saturday Night Special below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)
