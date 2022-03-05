AEW superstar and former world champion Chris Jericho recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to hype up tomorrow’s Revolution pay-per-view, where the Demo God will take on Eddie Kingston in a high-stakes grudge match. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says AEW offered him an EVP position but he turned it down:

“You mentioned earlier that I wasn’t an EVP. The only reason I wasn’t an EVP is because I didn’t want to be. They asked me and I said, ‘No, that’s way too much work for what you’re planning on doing.’ And Tony Khan’s the boss, anyways. I knew that from the start. So I wasn’t going to play grab-a– and use EVP as an ego boost. F— that. Just give me more money. My job was to be a big star and make new ones so everyone is valuable.”

On his match with Eddie Kingston at Revolution:

“That’s the reason why I wanted to get involved with Eddie Kingston in the first place. There’s a lot to unpack with Eddie. He’s not just the clichéd wrestler, and he hasn’t been since the start of his career. That’s probably why it took him so long to get to the big leagues. He’s very real. That probably hurt him a lot in this business with so many thin-skinned people, especially ones on top. In AEW, he doesn’t have that issue. I expected it to be intense, I anticipated it, and that’s one of the reasons why I booked the segment. I wanted to see what he had, face-to-face, in a promo. Eddie did a great job. I think it added a lot of intensity to the issue we have with each other, and it explained a lot of things. Most importantly, it got a lot of people interested to see us fight at the pay-per-view on Sunday.”