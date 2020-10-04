During tonight’s Chris Jericho’s Saturday Night Special, Jericho revealed that his original All Out ’20 opponent was supposed to be Mike Tyson.

“Originally, I was supposed to work with (Mike) Tyson at the September pay-per-view, All Out II, and we just couldn’t get it done in time,” explained Jericho. “The second match I had with Orange (Cassidy) was originally going to be the Mimosa Mayhem Match, but we moved it to the rubber match position.”

Jericho has explained in the past that their segment together was supposed to lead to something bigger but that they weren’t able to work things out, yet. We reported last month that, according to Dave Meltzer, the match between the two didn’t end up happening due to Tyson’s prior engagement with Roy Jones Jr. Jericho’s explanation appears to have confirmed the report.

