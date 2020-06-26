Chris Jericho Reveals That Luther, Matt Hardy, and Marty Scurll Were Considered To Lead The Dark Order At Some Point

AEW superstars Chris Jericho and Luther spoke about The Dark Order on the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho, where it was revealed that Luther, Matt Hardy, and Marty Scurll were all considered to lead the Dark Order before it eventually went to Brodie Lee.

So I got that [audition] and I sent it– The Dark Order’s kind of Nick and Matt’s thing. I was more thinking well let me just show it to Tony and Cody, you know Tony’s the boss, right?” Said Jericho. “Cody was like, ‘I like his delivery, he’s got that cadence of Jake Roberts.’ I think then they said well let’s bring him in for some like basically a screen test.

Jericho later adds that the Young Bucks were the ones who pushed for Scurll and Hardy in the early going.

I think right off the bat The Bucks, I think they wanted, I think the original plan so and was Marty’s Scurll to be the leader of The Dark Order and then they wanted Matt Hardy which then morphed of course to Luke Harper. So I think that you were kind of out of the equation because they had other guys.

Check out the full interview below. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)