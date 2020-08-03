Chris Jericho Reveals That The Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds Have Officially Signed AEW Contracts

On the latest episode of his Saturday Night Special stream AEW superstar Chris Jericho revealed that two early members of the Dark Order faction, Alex Reynolds and John Silver, have officially signed contracts with the promotion. The Demo God states that this is Reynolds and Silver’s first national contracts after 14 years.

I gotta hand it to John Silver and Alex Reynolds, who also signed their contracts this week,” said Jericho. “Their first national contracts after 14 years. They deserved it, too. They did do some great work, they have a great match coming up [in] the following week. So, I love seeing that.

Both men will be in action on this week’s Dynamite as The Dark Order is featured in two marquee matches, including an epic 12-man tag against The Elite and FTR. Check out the full Saturday Night Special below. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)