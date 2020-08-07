Chris Jericho Reveals That The NFL Didn’t Want A Certain Spot To Occur During The Stadium Stampede Matchup

AEW superstar Chris Jericho was a recent guest on the SDR show to talk about his band Fozzy, and all things pro-wrestling. One notable topic that the Demo God revealed was that the NFL didn’t want a certain spot to occur during the Stadium Stampede matchup at the May 23rd Double or Nothing pay per view.

The bout, which featured a showdown between The Elite and The Inner Circle, took place inside the Jacksonville Jaguars TIAA Bank Field without any fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jericho states that the spot where he knocked out the Jaguars mascot had to get approved, with company President and co-owner of the Jaguars Tony Khan telling him to do it anyway.

That was one of the best things I’ve ever done in 30 years in the business. That was just 10 guys with different ideas, banging it out, not having to worry about ‘so and so approved this’. The only thing I had to get approved was knocking out the Jacksonville Jaguars mascot. The only reason I had to get it approved was the NFL didn’t want us to do it, but Tony Khan said do it anyway. Everything was kinda free form. It’s just how creative do you want to be and how successful do you want to make the segment you’re in.

You can check out the full interview here. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)