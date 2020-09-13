AEW superstar and former world champion Chris Jericho revealed whether he still talks with anyone in WWE on last night’s edition of his weekly Saturday Night Special stream. Here is what the Demo God had to say.

Names Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Drake Maverick, and Samoa Joe as guys he still talks to:

I haven’t been speaking to a lot of people, but not for any other reason than the fact that we’re all busy doing our things, going in our own directions. I still talk to Kevin Owens, Drake Maverick, and Samoa Joe. I speak to Edge once in a while. I also text Seth Rollins once in a while.

Says he also talks to Vince McMahon every now and then:

I also talk to Vince [McMahon] from time to time. But do I talk to WWE guys on a daily basis? Definitely not, we’re all busy people, on different planes, flying to different parts of the world. I still have much respect and love for all of them there.

