Chris Jericho reflects on paying tribute to the great Freddie Mercury at AEW All In.

The Demo God spoke on this topic during a recent edition of his Talk Is Jericho podcast, where he revealed that fellow AEW star Ortiz was the one who suggested he do the famous ‘Heyyooo’ Mercury tribute, which is from the fallen rockstar’s famous Live Aid concert. Jericho says he loved the idea instantly.

Originally, I wasn’t going to be on top of the platform. Ortiz, who came to see Fozzy on Friday, I happened to run into him. He was going over stuff for Stadium Stampede. He said, ‘You guys did a great job, I really enjoyed the show,’ and then he said there was a suggestion he wanted to make of me doing the Freddie Mercury ‘Heyyooo’ from Live Aid, which is the greatest performance of all time. He said I should do that prior to Judas. I was like, ‘what a great idea that is.’

Jericho continued, saying he got the idea approved immediately.

I went to Rich Ward, he loved it. Bubba Dudley, months ago, he said, ‘You should have Fozzy play you to the ring.’ ‘Seriously, you think so?’ ‘You gotta do it.’ Bubba came up with the idea of me singing myself to the ring with Fozzy and Ortiz came up with the idea of me doing Freddie Mercury. Not a lot of creativity or originality from Chris Jericho on the entrance.

Elsewhere on his podcast Jericho spoke about his match against Will Ospreay at All In and how happy he is that it came off well. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)