Chris Jericho is talking pro wrestling again.

The WWE and AEW legend appeared as a guest on The Kickabout Show with Johnny Vaughan and Gavin “The Woodman” Woods on Radio X for an in-depth interview, which was released via the official Radio X YouTube channel on Monday morning.

While on the program, the pro wrestling legend spoke about his memorable all-time great rivalry with Shawn Michaels in WWE, who he considers his nemesis in the world of pro wrestling and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On his nemesis in the world of pro wrestling: “I mean, once again, it all depends on the story. You know, the Shawn Michaels angle was great. Kenny Omega story in AEW was great. Moxley in AEW. Dean Ambrose in WWE, which is the same guy. So there’s so many of them. But like I said, I’m just thinking storylines, which equals who your nemesis and rival is. Because if the storyline is going long, that means the ratings are good. It means you’re selling a lot of tickets.”

On his past WWE rivalry with Shawn Michaels in 2008: “Oh, my gosh. I mean, it’s 35 years, man, so there’s a lot of them. But if you’re going WWE, the Shawn Michaels-Chris Jericho feud from 2008 is one of the all-time great feuds for sure. I think Jericho-Kevin Owens from 2016 was a great one. I think Jericho-MJF from 2020 was a great one. The ones that are my favorite are the long builds that take six, seven, eight months to before (it culminates) so in order to go that long, it has to be something special, magical. So those ones always stand out for me off the top of my head because we had some time invested into it, and they did go the better part of- actually, the MJF storyline was literally 366 days, and so that’s what you when you have something good.”

