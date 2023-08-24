Chris Jericho talked about the AEW All Out 2023 situation in an interview with Daily Mail.

At last year’s show, CM Punk made headlines for his comments about Colt Cabana, Hangman Page and more at the post-event press conference before getting into a brawl with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) backstage.

Tony Khan named Jericho as a locker room leader along with Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley.