AEW President Tony Khan responded to a post made by the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, who was telling a fan in a separate conversation that most wrestling companies in the U.S. still make talent pay for some of their own accommodations, including transportation and hotels. Khan wrote the following:

That’s false Dave. Your statement’s true about other companies but doesn’t apply at all to AEW. AEW invests millions of dollars every year on very good quality hotel rooms + safe transport to take care of our wrestlers. It’s a huge investment I make on hotels weekly.

Khan’s declaration was backed up by the Ocho, who not only confirmed that AEW pays for all travel, but that they are the ONLY North American company to do so. As a reminder, he worked for WWE for nearly 20 years.

For the record, @aew is the ONLY North American wrestling company I’ve worked for that has paid for my transportation & hotels consistently for EVERY show I’ve worked for them, since 1996 when Paul E paid for my rooms at the crack hotel in Philly.

