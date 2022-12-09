On the latest edition of his Talk Is Jericho podcast AEW superstar Chris Jericho spoke about his current reign with the Ring of Honor world title, which the Ocho won back at Grand Slam Dynamite from Claudio Castagnoli and will be defending against the Swiss-Superman at tomorrow’s Final Battle pay-per-view.

While on the subject Jericho revealed that AEW was interested in bringing in a slew of former ROH champions to face him for his reign but they were all unavailable. Find out exactly who in the highlights below.

Says other potential challengers included Chris Hero, PCO, and Dragon Lee:

I wanted to do another match with an outside guy. We had a couple of ideas, one was PCO, once again, but he wasn’t available. The other idea we had was Chris Hero, but he wasn’t available either, couldn’t do the gig. Same thing with Dragon Lee, another idea that Tony had, but he couldn’t make it.

How they couldn’t use certain guys because they were already in programs:

I was like, ‘Does anybody want to wrestle me?’ We were thinking that maybe we could use Chris Daniels, I suggested Samoa Joe or Jay Lethal, but they’re in different programs. Finally, Tony says, “What about Ishii?’ ‘That is great.

