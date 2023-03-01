Chris Jericho opens up about having to work with Chyna during his run in WWE.

The two feuded over the Intercontinental Championship back in the early 2002s. The Ocho spoke about this time on the latest episode of his Talk Is Jericho podcast, where he called the Ninth Wonder of the World a very special talent, one that was not properly trained. Check out his full highlights below.

Calls Chyna a special talent but admits she was hard to work with:

It was very hard. She was a very special talent obviously, but she was really hard to work with. Because she had, once again, gone so far so quickly, and wasn’t really properly trained.

How Chyna was with Triple H at the time:

Plus, she was under the umbrella of Triple H at the time — they were dating. So it was really hard to work with her in the ring and outside of the ring.

Jericho recently stated in a new interview that he doesn’t see himself returning to WWE anytime soon, and is very proud of everything AEW has accomplished. You can read those quotes here.

